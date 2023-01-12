Passengers face delays of around 15 minutes between South Shields and South Gosforth due to a gap in service after a train had to be withdrawn from service, according to updates from Tyne and Wear Metro.

Operators Nexus issued the travel update to its passengers via the @My_Metro Twitter account at 6.53am on the morning of Thursday, January 12, explaining the issue.

The tweet said: “Due to an earlier withdrawn train we have a gap in service of up to 15 minutes to trains running between South Shields and South Gosforth.

We are sorry for the inconvenience caused.”

