Metro delays in South Shields after train is withdrawn from service
Tyne and Wear Metro operator Nexus has said passengers face delays in South Shields due to a withdrawn train on Thursday, January 12.
Passengers face delays of around 15 minutes between South Shields and South Gosforth due to a gap in service after a train had to be withdrawn from service, according to updates from Tyne and Wear Metro.
Operators Nexus issued the travel update to its passengers via the @My_Metro Twitter account at 6.53am on the morning of Thursday, January 12, explaining the issue.
The tweet said: “Due to an earlier withdrawn train we have a gap in service of up to 15 minutes to trains running between South Shields and South Gosforth.
We are sorry for the inconvenience caused.”
