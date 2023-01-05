The proposed price rise is due to be put before the North East Joint Transport Committee next Thursday, January 12, with Nexus citing the generation of around £1.2m of additional annual income to meet increasing costs.

The proposals would see the price of a paper ticket single journey across three zones rise from £3.90 to £4.30 and a day ticket go from £5.70 to £6.20.

Nexus customer services director Huw Lewis said: "The Metro is a public service that doesn't make a profit, so we require government support alongside the revenue that we get from fares, all of which goes back into keeping the network running,"

Huw Lewis, Customer Services Director at Nexus.

If approved, the new rates would come into force on April 1.

However Nexus have also confirmed they will honour their commitment to freeze the cost of ‘Pop’, its pay-as-you-go smartcard, which is also available to buy digitally on Android phones.

The cards would see a single journey cost around £1 cheaper than with a paper ticket and £1.35 less for a day-saver pass.

Mr Lewis added: "This is the second year running that we have frozen the price of our pay-as-you-go product in order to help our customers as much as we can with the rising cost of living.

"One in five Metro customers are now using Pop Pay As You Go and we will continue to encourage more people to go smart and enjoy the lowest fares that we have."

However, following a period of disruption which has seen the closure of Sunderland Station and the ongoing suspension of services between Park Lane and South Hylton, any rise in ticket price is sure to be questioned by passengers.

