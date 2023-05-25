This summer is set to be huge for music in the North East, in addition to festivals such as Hardwick Live, Mouth of the Tyne and Loosefest, stadium shows will also be happening throughout the summer with Pink and Sam Fender playing shows at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light and Newcastle’s St James Park respectively.

Both stars will be playing their shows on Saturday, June 10 and the Tyne and Wear Metro has announced its plans to keep the system flowing as well as possible on what will be a very busy day for the Network.

The plans include closing stations throughout the afternoon and evening while suggestions to avoid the network if residents are not travelling to either show.

Metro offers advice for travellers on night of Sam Fender and Pink concerts: Full list of closed stations

Metro travel advice for Sam Fender and Pink concerts in Newcastle and Sunderland

Metro have said customer service teams will be in place across the network to ensure safe travelling towards both Newcastle and Sunderland, although the operations team are telling concert goers to plan their journey in advance and leave extra time to travel as Metro trains and buses will be very busy.

Special one day pre paid tickets will also be available to buy from all Metro ticket stations from Saturday, June 3 until the date of the shows.

Nexus, the company which runs the Metro system, has said trains going through Sunderland and Newcastle will be very busy after 4pm and, regardless of their destination, people at Newcastle city centre stations may be asked to queue outside between 4pm and 8.00pm.

After both shows later Metros will be running to help get fans back home throughout the region.

Bus travel advice for Saturday, June 10

The usual network of buses will be running across the North East throughout the day.

In addition to these services, Nexus has arranged for three shuttle services with all metro tickets being valid for these services from Newcastle.

Bus SF1 stops on Blackett Street (stop number 08nc108), stopping only at Gosforth High Street/Brandling Arms, Regent Centre Interchange, Fawdon Mormon Church and Kingston Park Metro

Bus SF2 stops on St Mary’s Place (stop number 08nc76), stopping only at South Gosforth roundabout, Longbenton shops, Benton cemetery, Forest Hall shops, Palmersville Metro and Cramlington Manor Walks

Bus SF3 stops on Market Street (stop number 08nc68), stopping only at Gateshead Interchange, Low Fell The Cannon and Chester-le-Street Red Lion.

Full list of Metro station closures for Sam Fender and Pink concerts on Saturday, June 10

Nexus has confirmed the following stations will be closed at some point throughout the day of the two shows:

Sunderland

Park Lane Metro station will be fully closed from 10.00pm

Sunderland station will be closed to Metro customers from 10.00pm

Newcastle

St James – closed from 8.00pm

Monument platform 1 (towards Heworth) will be closed from 10.00pm

Monument platform 2 (towards South Gosforth) will be closed from 10.00pm

Monument platform 3 (towards Wallsend) will remain open for travel towards Whitley Bay via Wallsend.

Monument platform 4 (to St James) – exit only from 8.00pm

Manors– Closed from 10.00pm

Jesmond – Closed from 10.00pm

Haymarket– exit only from 10.00pm (no entry into the station)

Central Station – exit only from 10.00pm (no entry into the station)

Trains will run through closed stations and platforms without stopping.