The warning came at around 3.30pm today (Sunday, July 10).

The @My_Metro Twitter account confirmed delays of 15 minutes to trains running between South Shields and St James.

A further update confirmed that Platform 1 at Hebburn Metro station is closed, due to a points failure in that area.

The service added: “Trains for Newcastle and for South Shields from Hebburn will depart from Platform 2. Please check the front of the train for the destination if you are travelling from Hebburn.”

Delays came as thousands of gig-goers packed into Bents Park, South Shields, for the first free Sunday concert of the summer season.

Will Young was the headliner for today’s concert, with support from Beth Macari.

Ella Henderson and The South will play next week (Sunday, July 17).