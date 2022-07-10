Metro passengers warned of delays between South Shields and St James stations after Hebburn points failure

Nexus has warned Metro passengers to leave extra time for their journeys due to a points failure and platform closure at Hebburn.

By Sam Johnson
Sunday, 10th July 2022, 3:55 pm

The warning came at around 3.30pm today (Sunday, July 10).

The @My_Metro Twitter account confirmed delays of 15 minutes to trains running between South Shields and St James.

A further update confirmed that Platform 1 at Hebburn Metro station is closed, due to a points failure in that area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The service added: “Trains for Newcastle and for South Shields from Hebburn will depart from Platform 2. Please check the front of the train for the destination if you are travelling from Hebburn.”

Delays came as thousands of gig-goers packed into Bents Park, South Shields, for the first free Sunday concert of the summer season.

Will Young was the headliner for today’s concert, with support from Beth Macari.

Ella Henderson and The South will play next week (Sunday, July 17).

There are delays to Metro services between South Shields and St James, in Newcastle.
South ShieldsHebburnMetroTrainsTwitter