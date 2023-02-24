Nexus has announced metro users will soon have 4G or 5G connection across the whole Metro network.

Currently, there is no signal in Metro tunnels beneath Gateshead and central Newcastle and connections are poor near the coast.

EE offered connectivity in the tunnels since in 2019, however the pandemic held up deals with other mobile networks.

Metro users will soon be fully connected across their entire journey

Huw Lewis, Customer Services Director, said: “We want customers to enjoy unbroken 4G and 5G connectivity on smart phones as they travel around the region, whether that is while getting to a station, waiting on the platform, or travelling on trains.”

The service had initially planned to install Wi-Fi but research has found very few customers would connect and most prefer using their own data.

