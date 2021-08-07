Nexus, the operator of the Tyne and Wear Metro service, has confirmed that trains are now running between the Brockley Whins and Pelaw Metro stations this morning, Saturday, August 7.

Trains were supsended bwteeen the stations at around 9.30am and Nexus said was working to resolve the issue.

During the disruption passengers were asked to use their Metro tickets on the Stagecoach bus number X20 or Go North East buses 59 and 9 to complete their journey.

At around 10.20am Nexus confirmed that the problems had been resolved and apologised for the inconvenience caused.

