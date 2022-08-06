Newcastle United fans travelling to St James' Park for Premier League opener by Metro warned of delays

Network operator Nexus has been forced to cancel services due to a lack of staff.
In a social media post, the organisation warned: “Trains are likely to be busier than usual, please allow extra time for your journey to & from Newcastle city centre before & after the match”.
Newcastle United are scheduled to kick off their Premier League opener against newly promoted Nottingham Forest at 3pm at St James’ Park.
According to an update on Nexus’s website, trains are expected to be “busier than usual” throughout the day.
Read More
Read More‘No Karens, Darrens or Debbie Downers’ - South Shields pub’s bumper response to ...