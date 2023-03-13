News you can trust since 1849
Nexus to make changes to Metro peak service timetable due to fall in demand following the Covid-19 pandemic

Nexus has announced changes to the Tyne and Wear Metro’s peak time service following a change in journey trends since the Covid-19 pandemic.

By Ryan Smith
Published 13th Mar 2023, 06:00 GMT- 2 min read

The move means that the Metro timetable will be different during morning and evening peak periods to give customers a more reliable service.

Nexus, the public body that owns and manages the Tyne and Wear Metro, is confirmed plans to withdraw the extra peak time trains that operate between Pelaw and Monkseaton.

Bosses have stated that the change to the timetable is a response to the traditional rush hours not being as busy as they were before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nexus has announced changes to the Metro's peak service timetable.
Huw Lewis, customer services director at Nexus, said: “We are changing the Metro timetable during the morning and afternoon to give customers a more reliable service and reflect the change in demand for travel since the pandemic.

“More people work from home these days so the traditional rush hour is not as busy as it used to be, particularly on Mondays and Fridays.

"To reflect this we have decided to withdraw some extra peak services that run between Pelaw and Monkseaton stations between 7am and 9am and then again between 4pm and 6pm.

“Instead of appearing in the timetable trains will now be kept ready to meet the busiest times of day and the busiest days of the week, entering service when they are needed.

“Doing this will mean a more reliable service for all our customers. It means we can continue to meet peak demand while also being able to respond quickly should a train break down, something which is happening more as our current fleet approaches the end of its life.

“Customers can get real time information on trains from our Pop travel app and website, as well as from displays at stations, in addition to the timetables on stations and our website.”

Metro customers will still be able to get a train every six minutes through the centre of Newcastle, and every 12 minutes elsewhere on the network.

The spare trains will be kept ready to meet extra demand as and when it is needed.

