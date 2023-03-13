Nexus to make changes to Metro peak service timetable due to fall in demand following the Covid-19 pandemic

The move means that the Metro timetable will be different during morning and evening peak periods to give customers a more reliable service.

Nexus, the public body that owns and manages the Tyne and Wear Metro, is confirmed plans to withdraw the extra peak time trains that operate between Pelaw and Monkseaton.

Nexus has announced changes to the Metro's peak service timetable.

Huw Lewis, customer services director at Nexus, said: “We are changing the Metro timetable during the morning and afternoon to give customers a more reliable service and reflect the change in demand for travel since the pandemic.

“More people work from home these days so the traditional rush hour is not as busy as it used to be, particularly on Mondays and Fridays.

"To reflect this we have decided to withdraw some extra peak services that run between Pelaw and Monkseaton stations between 7am and 9am and then again between 4pm and 6pm.

“Instead of appearing in the timetable trains will now be kept ready to meet the busiest times of day and the busiest days of the week, entering service when they are needed.

“Doing this will mean a more reliable service for all our customers. It means we can continue to meet peak demand while also being able to respond quickly should a train break down, something which is happening more as our current fleet approaches the end of its life.

“Customers can get real time information on trains from our Pop travel app and website, as well as from displays at stations, in addition to the timetables on stations and our website.”

The spare trains will be kept ready to meet extra demand as and when it is needed.