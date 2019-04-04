North East traffic and travel: Drivers warned of black ice and snow following a number of crashes

Good morning, here's the latest news on the traffic and travel across the region.

Follow us throughout the day as we update you with the latest information on transport services and what is happening on the roads.

TRAFFIC - update 6.30am

County Durham Fire and Rescue Service has warned drivers of dangerous conditions on the road following a number of crashes.

A spokesman said: "Please take extra care this morning on the roads. There have been several accidents on A1M towards Chester-Le-Street junction due to black ice and slushy roadways.

"Particularly bad around A1M, Blind Lane, A693, A167 and A183. Better to arrive safely than not at all!"

• Reports the A1(M) northbound is partially blocked with heavy traffic following an accident at J64 A195 Western Highway (Washington). This is not helped by the snow.

• One lane is closed due to accident on A19 southbound at A183 junction. Traffic is coping well. Lane two (of two) is closed after a vehicle collided into the barriers.

• Various warnings are in place across the A19 due to hazardous driving conditions caused by snow and sleet. This includes the A690 Durham Road from B1284 (Rainton Bridge roundabout) to A19 (Herrington Interchange).

• Police are dealing with an accident on the A1 around the Felton bypass in Northumberland. The road is closed in both directions and may be so for some time. Diversions are in place taking all traffic off on to the A697. Suggest avoid the route this morning where posssible.

METRO - update 6.30am

• There are no reports of any delays.

SHIELDS FERRY - update 6.30am

The ferry service is running to timetable.

NEWCASTLE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT- update 6.30am

There are no reports of any delays.

DURHAM TEES VALLEY AIRPORT -update 6.30am

There are no reports of any delays.

RAIL -update 6.30am

There are no reports of delays.

BUSES -update 6.30am

There are no reports of any delays.