Northumbria Police attend three vehicle collision on Prince Edward Road in South Shields
Prince Edward Road in South Shields was reported to have been temporarily closed due to a multi-vehicle collision.
The road has now been reopened but delays to commuters and local bus services were reported as police dealt with the incident.
A statement from Northumbria Police said: “Shortly after 4pm today (Friday April 8), we received a report of a three vehicle collision on Price Edward Road.
“No injuries were reported.”
Read More
Stagecoach North East earlier tweeted: “Prince Edward Road is currently closed due to an Road Traffic Accident. Service 7,8 and 10/11 will divert between Harton Nook and Horsley Hill via Marsden Road and Sunderland Road until further notice.”
The bus company have since tweeted that the road has reopened and services have returned to normal.