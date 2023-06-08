Pink started her UK tour this week, and on Saturday she returns to the North East to play at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland as part of her Summer Carnival tour.

She kicked off the tour in Bolton on Wednesday evening.

The Stadium of Light is well serviced by public transport and this is all the information you need if you plan n travelling from across the North East by Metro. Nexus, the team which operates the Metro system, has offered special advice for one of the days as it falls on the same day as Sam Fender’s second show at St James Park in Newcastle.

Pink in Sunderland: Metro travel advice and how to get to the concerts from South Tyneside and Newcastle.

How to get to Sunderland’s Stadium of Light by Metro

The Tyne and Wear Metro offers much more regular trains towards Sunderland and the Stadium of Light can be reached by two stops – St Peters and Stadium of Light stations. These are both only a couple of minutes walk from the venue.

Metro operators Nexus have said crowd control measures will be in place including queues for Metro travel after the concert and trains will be running later than normal to help fans get home.

They also say concert goers with purple, red or yellow entry tickets should travel to Stadium of Light Metro station while anyone with blue, orange, platinum, green or pink entry tickets are best travelling to St Peter's Metro station.

Regular bus and rail services will be running throughout the day and after the shows.

Pink travel advice for Metro customers

Metro operators are saying the entire system will be very busy after 4pm on Saturday as a result of two stadium concerts happening across the region.

Some stations will be closed to assist with crowd control. On Saturday, June 10 these will be:

Sunderland

Park Lane Metro station will be fully closed from 10.00pm

Sunderland station will be closed to Metro customers from 10.00pm

Newcastle

St James – closed from 8.00pm

Monument platform 1 (towards Heworth) will be closed from 10.00pm

Monument platform 2 (towards South Gosforth) will be closed from 10.00pm

Monument platform 3 (towards Wallsend) will remain open for travel towards Whitley Bay via Wallsend.

Monument platform 4 (to St James) – exit only from 8.00pm

Manors– Closed from 10.00pm

Jesmond – Closed from 10.00pm

Haymarket– exit only from 10.00pm (no entry into the station)

Central Station – exit only from 10.00pm (no entry into the station)

Trains will run through closed stations and platforms without stopping.

Trains will run through all closed stations without stopping. The following stations will be closed for the second performance on Sunday, June 11:

Park Lane Metro station will be fully closed from 10pm

Sunderland station will be closed to Metro customers from 10pm

Haymarket – exit only all day

Much like the previous day, all regular bus and rail options are expected to run to schedule.