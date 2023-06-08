Pink in Sunderland: How to get to the Stadium of Light concerts from South Tyneside and Newcastle
Pink started her UK tour this week, and on Saturday she returns to the North East to play at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland as part of her Summer Carnival tour.
She kicked off the tour in Bolton on Wednesday evening.
The Stadium of Light is well serviced by public transport and this is all the information you need if you plan n travelling from across the North East by Metro. Nexus, the team which operates the Metro system, has offered special advice for one of the days as it falls on the same day as Sam Fender’s second show at St James Park in Newcastle.
How to get to Sunderland’s Stadium of Light by Metro
The Tyne and Wear Metro offers much more regular trains towards Sunderland and the Stadium of Light can be reached by two stops – St Peters and Stadium of Light stations. These are both only a couple of minutes walk from the venue.
Metro operators Nexus have said crowd control measures will be in place including queues for Metro travel after the concert and trains will be running later than normal to help fans get home.
They also say concert goers with purple, red or yellow entry tickets should travel to Stadium of Light Metro station while anyone with blue, orange, platinum, green or pink entry tickets are best travelling to St Peter's Metro station.
Regular bus and rail services will be running throughout the day and after the shows.
Pink travel advice for Metro customers
Metro operators are saying the entire system will be very busy after 4pm on Saturday as a result of two stadium concerts happening across the region.
Some stations will be closed to assist with crowd control. On Saturday, June 10 these will be:
Sunderland
- Park Lane Metro station will be fully closed from 10.00pm
- Sunderland station will be closed to Metro customers from 10.00pm
Newcastle
- St James – closed from 8.00pm
- Monument platform 1 (towards Heworth) will be closed from 10.00pm
- Monument platform 2 (towards South Gosforth) will be closed from 10.00pm
- Monument platform 3 (towards Wallsend) will remain open for travel towards Whitley Bay via Wallsend.
- Monument platform 4 (to St James) – exit only from 8.00pm
- Manors– Closed from 10.00pm
- Jesmond – Closed from 10.00pm
- Haymarket– exit only from 10.00pm (no entry into the station)
- Central Station – exit only from 10.00pm (no entry into the station)
- Trains will run through closed stations and platforms without stopping.
Trains will run through all closed stations without stopping. The following stations will be closed for the second performance on Sunday, June 11:
- Park Lane Metro station will be fully closed from 10pm
- Sunderland station will be closed to Metro customers from 10pm
- Haymarket – exit only all day
Much like the previous day, all regular bus and rail options are expected to run to schedule.
All trains will also run through any closed stations without stopping.