Nexus, who operate the ferry service as well as Tyne and Wear metros, confirmed that the Shields ferry will not run until 1pm this afternoon, November 12.

Bosses say the cancellation is due to lack of staff availability and are currently trying to arrange a replacement bus service for customers.

More details regarding the temporary bus service are to follow.

