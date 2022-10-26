Stagecoach offers free travel to Armed Forces veterans and serving personnel on Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday

It’s the second year the company has made the gesture, only this year it will also cover any military cadets wearing uniform who wish to travel to a remembrance event.

The employee led Veterans Network initiative will also see a number of ‘poppy buses’ operating on both days which will be decorated with the iconic flower which symbolises the ultimate sacrifice made by fallen heroes as well as hope for a peaceful future.

Regular buses will display poppies on their frontage with external destination boards projecting the message “we will remember them”.

One of the Stagecoach buses decorated with poppies.

As a member of the Armed Force Covenant since 2015 - a national commitment to care for and support our veterans - it is cause which is close to the company’s heart.

The offer is being rolled out across all regions of the UK and Stagecoach bosses hope it will encourage and enable more people to travel to remembrance events to pay their respects.

Operations Manager Simon Tramalloni, who is a also an Armed Forces veteran, said: “I am so proud that we are now able to offer this to military cadets and celebrate a second year of offering free travel to military and ex-military personnel.

“Stagecoach has a strong commitment to supporting the Armed Forces and our veterans, and we have thousands of ex-forces personnel working across our business.

"The Veterans Network is allowing us to build on the work that Stagecoach has led over many years to identify how else we can support those veterans already working for us and those that may want to come and join the company.

“Remembrance Day and the Poppy Appeal are causes close to the hearts of many of our employees and customers and we are very pleased to be making this commitment that will hopefully help people to attend memorials across the UK.”

