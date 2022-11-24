News you can trust since 1849
TRAFFIC UPDATE: A194 carriageway now fully reopened following multi-vehicle collision near Hebburn

Northumbria Police have confirmed the A194 is fully reopened following delays caused by an earlier multi-vehicle collision near Hebburn.

By Neil Fatkin
45 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Nov 2022, 10:35am

Police officers were called to the incident at 8.50am today (Thursday, November 24).

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “We received a report of a three-vehicle collision in the Leam Lane area close to the Lakeside Inn.

“Thankfully nobody was seriously injured and the carriageway has since reopened.”

North East Live Traffic tweeted: “On the A194 Leam Lane, all lanes are open after a collision near the B1306 Mill Lane roundabout and recovery of the damaged vehicles is underway.”

An earlier tweet had reported delays following an “obstruction” on the westbound carriageway which had closed lane two.

Leam Lane on the approach to the Mill Lane roundabout.
Northumbria Police