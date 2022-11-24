Police officers were called to the incident at 8.50am today (Thursday, November 24).

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “We received a report of a three-vehicle collision in the Leam Lane area close to the Lakeside Inn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thankfully nobody was seriously injured and the carriageway has since reopened.”

North East Live Traffic tweeted: “On the A194 Leam Lane, all lanes are open after a collision near the B1306 Mill Lane roundabout and recovery of the damaged vehicles is underway.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

An earlier tweet had reported delays following an “obstruction” on the westbound carriageway which had closed lane two.