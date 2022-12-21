Passengers are being advised to allow extra time for their journeys and to be aware of possible delays due to a gap in metro services as a result of the vandalism.

In a tweet, Tyne and Wear Metro said: "We have a gap in service between South Shields and St. James. This is due to a train being withdrawn after an act of vandalism. Sorry for the inconvenience this will cause.”

Passengers face a gap in service due to a vandalised train

Passengers also face further delays between South Shields and St James due to another train developing a fault.