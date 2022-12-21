News you can trust since 1849
Tyne and Wear Metro delays in South Shields due to vandalised train

Tyne and Wear Metro passengers are being warned of delays between South Shields and St James after a train had to be withdrawn due to an act of vandalism.

By Sam Johnson
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Passengers are being advised to allow extra time for their journeys and to be aware of possible delays due to a gap in metro services as a result of the vandalism.

In a tweet, Tyne and Wear Metro said: "We have a gap in service between South Shields and St. James. This is due to a train being withdrawn after an act of vandalism. Sorry for the inconvenience this will cause.”

Passengers face a gap in service due to a vandalised train
Passengers also face further delays between South Shields and St James due to another train developing a fault.

In another tweet, Tyne and Wear Metro said: “We have a gap in service between St. James South Shields. This is due to a train being withdrawn after developing a fault. Sorry for the inconvenience this will cause”

