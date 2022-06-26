Nexus issued a reminder on Sunday, June 26 to say there will be no trains running between Pelaw and South Shields next weekend on Saturday, July 2 and Sunday, July 3.

The suspension will be in action all day, across both days, with a replacement bus service running instead.

Preparation work for the Metro Flow project will be taking place during this time.

Trains are expected to run to the network’s other stations next weekend, Nexus added, but they may not be to the usual timetable.

Saturday, July 2 will see the return of the South Tyneside Carnival Parade for 2022. It starts from South Shields Town Hall at 12.30pm, with family-friendly entertainment running until 5pm.

While Metros are off, the replacement bus 900 will operate between Heworth and South Shields.

