Upcoming changes for Blue Badge holders travelling through Tyne Tunnels

There is set to be changes from 31 March for Blue Badge holders who receive toll exemption when travelling through the Tyne Tunnels.

Hayley Lovely
By Hayley Lovely
32 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Mar 2023, 11:48am

Drivers must register their vehicle for an exemption account prior to travel to receive their toll exemption. You will not be able to pull into the inspection lane to show your Blue Badge from 31 March.

This means that all Blue Badge exempt vehicles can drive straight through without stopping in their registered exempt vehicle, enjoying faster, smoother journeys.

Tyne Tunnel
An exemption account remains valid for 12 months, at which point the account will need to be renewed. One vehicle can be registered to one Blue Badge - this vehicle can be changed once per month in your account.

You must register your vehicle prior to travel otherwise the toll will be payable. If your vehicle is not already registered, you can register your vehicle as exempt with your Blue Badge at https://www.tt2.co.uk/apply-for-a-toll.../bb-application/

More information on these changes can be found at https://www.tt2.co.uk/exemptions-info-faqs/

Drivers