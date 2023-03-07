Drivers must register their vehicle for an exemption account prior to travel to receive their toll exemption. You will not be able to pull into the inspection lane to show your Blue Badge from 31 March.

This means that all Blue Badge exempt vehicles can drive straight through without stopping in their registered exempt vehicle, enjoying faster, smoother journeys.

Tyne Tunnel

An exemption account remains valid for 12 months, at which point the account will need to be renewed. One vehicle can be registered to one Blue Badge - this vehicle can be changed once per month in your account.

You must register your vehicle prior to travel otherwise the toll will be payable. If your vehicle is not already registered, you can register your vehicle as exempt with your Blue Badge at https://www.tt2.co.uk/apply-for-a-toll.../bb-application/

