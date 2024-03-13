Trial traffic regulation barrier next to Harton Cemetery set to be removed
The traffic regulation barrier next to Harton Cemetery is set to be removed following an initial trial period.
In November, South Tyneside Council gave notice that an Experimental Traffic Regulation Order (ETRO) would come into force at the junction of St George's Avenue and Cemetery Approach.
The ETRO was set to be in place on an experimental basis up to a maximum period of 18 months; however, the Order has been brought to an end less than five months after it came into force.
Following the installation of the barrier, there was strong opposition to it, including more than 800 people signing an online petition calling for it to be removed.
On Wednesday, March 13, a post on the South Tyneside Labour Facebook page stated that the ETRO will be closed and the temporary barrier removed.
The post said: "Following a review of the trial data and engagement with relevant stakeholders, Cllr Ernest Gibson has taken the decision to bring to a close the Experimental Traffic Control Order and remove the trial traffic scheme on the junction of St George’s Close and Cemetery Avenue.
"The data showed both negative and positive outcomes from the scheme.
"However, there have been significant safety concerns voiced to the council, particularly relating to traffic build up on Grosvenor and Highfield Road, an area with a high rate of traffic accidents.
"The decision was ultimately made that these safety concerns needed to be respected, given the potential seriousness of any possible accident.
"Cllr Gibson has nonetheless asked officers to look at alternatives to the scheme and measures to improve road safety in the wider area."