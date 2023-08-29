As most schools return next week and a new academic year begins we thought we'd dig into our archives and look at school photos of years gone by.

Take a look at our gallery of school memories across South Tyneside and see if you can spot yourself or someone you know.

What do you remember most about your school days?

Lord Blyton Primary School pupils supported Age UK's Bobble Day in 2013. They were joined by chair of govenors Alice Malcolm and Age UK South Tyneside's Victoria Dunn, back right

A taste of France Top chef Jimmy Shadforth from D'ACQUA Sunderland was pictured with pupils from Jarrow Cross School and teacher Laura Morgan but who can tell us more?

Ready to run Pupils at Bedewell Primary School preparing for the Minor Cross Country Championships with the help of Hebburn South councillors Nancy Maxwell, John McCabe and Eddie McAtominey in 2005.