South Tyneside school memories in years gone by

Do these old school photos bring back memories?

Hayley Lovely
By Hayley Lovely
Published 29th Aug 2023, 11:23 BST

As most schools return next week and a new academic year begins we thought we'd dig into our archives and look at school photos of years gone by.

Take a look at our gallery of school memories across South Tyneside and see if you can spot yourself or someone you know.

What do you remember most about your school days?

Lord Blyton Primary School pupils supported Age UK's Bobble Day in 2013. They were joined by chair of Governors Alice Malcolm and Age UK South Tyneside's Victoria Dunn, back right

Top chef Jimmy Shadforth from D'ACQUA Sunderland was pictured with pupils from Jarrow Cross School and teacher Laura Morgan but who can tell us more? Photo: iain brown

Pupils at Bedewell Primary School preparing for the Minor Cross Country Championships with the help of Hebburn South councillors Nancy Maxwell, John McCabe and Eddie McAtominey in 2005.

Boldon School pupils were enjoying themselves in this 2004 design project. Pictured are Abigail Foster, Lisa Storrar, Alice Pye, and Holly Sinclair.

