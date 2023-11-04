See inside the ‘Originals Newcastle’ exhibition as the Adidas event enters its final weekend in the North East.

Adidas has brought its iconic footwear to the North East with its ‘Originals Newcastle’ exhibition, in partnership with END, at the Newcastle Contemporary Art Gallery, on High Bridge.

The event opened last Friday (October 27) and is running until Sunday, November 5 - with entry free for members of the public.

Visitors to the gallery will be greeted by hundreds of pairs of Adidas shoes, with a mixture of archival and contemporary footwear, limited edition releases, signed pairs and shoes that were never released to the public.

Adidas lovers can also get a glimpse of the upcoming Adidas SPEZIAL AW23 footwear collection, with the new range on display ahead of its release to the public in the coming weeks.

Take a look inside the ‘Originals Newcastle’ exhibition before it shuts for good this weekend.

1 . Originals Newcastle The exhibition sees Adidas' iconic footwear being brought to the North East.

2 . Newcastle Contemporary Art Gallery The event is hosted at the Newcastle Contemporary Art Gallery, on High Bridge.

3 . Full range Get a glimpse into the sportswear brand's Originals collection.