News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
See inside the ‘Originals Newcastle’ exhibition in Newcastle city centre.See inside the ‘Originals Newcastle’ exhibition in Newcastle city centre.
See inside the ‘Originals Newcastle’ exhibition in Newcastle city centre.

Twenty-two photos from inside the ‘Originals Newcastle’ Adidas exhibition on its final weekend

See inside the ‘Originals Newcastle’ exhibition as the Adidas event enters its final weekend in the North East.

By Ryan Smith
Published 4th Nov 2023, 17:00 GMT

Adidas has brought its iconic footwear to the North East with its ‘Originals Newcastle’ exhibition, in partnership with END, at the Newcastle Contemporary Art Gallery, on High Bridge.

The event opened last Friday (October 27) and is running until Sunday, November 5 - with entry free for members of the public.

Visitors to the gallery will be greeted by hundreds of pairs of Adidas shoes, with a mixture of archival and contemporary footwear, limited edition releases, signed pairs and shoes that were never released to the public.

Adidas lovers can also get a glimpse of the upcoming Adidas SPEZIAL AW23 footwear collection, with the new range on display ahead of its release to the public in the coming weeks.

Take a look inside the ‘Originals Newcastle’ exhibition before it shuts for good this weekend.

The exhibition sees Adidas’ iconic footwear being brought to the North East.

1. Originals Newcastle

The exhibition sees Adidas’ iconic footwear being brought to the North East. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
The event is hosted at the Newcastle Contemporary Art Gallery, on High Bridge.

2. Newcastle Contemporary Art Gallery

The event is hosted at the Newcastle Contemporary Art Gallery, on High Bridge. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Get a glimpse into the sportswear brand’s Originals collection.

3. Full range

Get a glimpse into the sportswear brand’s Originals collection. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Some of the shoes on display at Originals Newcastle are more than half a century old.

4. More than 50 years old

Some of the shoes on display at Originals Newcastle are more than half a century old. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:AdidasNorth East