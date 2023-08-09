Two bull terriers maul Cavapoo in shock Tyne Dock dog attack

Katherine Murray’s mother and her eight-year-old son were walking her dog Benji at the fields on Middlefields Industrial Estate at Tyne Dock, South Shields on the afternoon of Friday, 4 August when tragedy struck.

Two bull terriers dragged their owner and pinned down Benji to the ground, taking chunks out of him and creating a scary and unpleasant experience for Benji, Katherine’s mother and son.

Benji's injuries

She said: “Our dog is lucky and going to be okay but we are faced with the vet bills and a traumatised eight-year-old who should have never have witnessed this.

“It’s going to take a while before they all get over this.”

The attacks from the two bull terriers are not the first as other dog owners have also “reported previous attacks by the two dogs” on Facebook group ‘South Shields Doggy People’.

Katherine is concerned these two dogs will go on to attack other dogs as the owner didn’t appear to be remorseful or apologise for their behaviour.

She added: “They are dangerous and people need to be aware not to go near them. Other dog owners in the area need to know."