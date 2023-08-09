News you can trust since 1849
Fire crews report no casualties following a blaze in South Shields last night

Firefights from Tyne and Wear Fire Rescue were called out to tackle a blaze at a property in South Shields last night.

Hayley Lovely
By Hayley Lovely
Published 9th Aug 2023, 10:33 BST

A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service Spokesperson said "We can confirm that just after 7:30pm last night (8th August) about a fire at a commercial premises on Dean Road in South Shields.

 "Five appliances from across the service area were in attendance in a matter of minutes to bring the blaze under control.

 "At its height over 20 firefighters were working to extinguish the fire.

The incident took place in Dean Road, South Shields last nightThe incident took place in Dean Road, South Shields last night
 "It was initially reported that people were in the building, however after a thorough search no persons were involved.

 "We want say a huge thank you to our fire control and firefighters for their quick and professional response to this incident.

 "The fire is now extinguished and our crews left the scene at 8:35pm."

Related topics:Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue ServiceSouth ShieldsFire