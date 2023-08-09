A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service Spokesperson said "We can confirm that just after 7:30pm last night (8th August) about a fire at a commercial premises on Dean Road in South Shields.

"Five appliances from across the service area were in attendance in a matter of minutes to bring the blaze under control.

"At its height over 20 firefighters were working to extinguish the fire.

The incident took place in Dean Road, South Shields last night

"It was initially reported that people were in the building, however after a thorough search no persons were involved.

"We want say a huge thank you to our fire control and firefighters for their quick and professional response to this incident.

"The fire is now extinguished and our crews left the scene at 8:35pm."