Vulnerable children in South Tyneside can look forward to some festive treats this year thanks to a generous donation from two businesses.

Award-winning housebuilder Barratt Developments North East and Real Estate Company LDA Homes, have donated £3,000 to the Council’s #LoveSouthTyneside programme which will be used to take young people in need to the pantomime and provide Christmas gifts.

The donation comes as part of a wider collaboration between the two companies, Barratt Developments North East and LDA Homes, as they work together to improve the Hebburn area.

The two developers have housing schemes in Hebburn which are providing much-needed family housing. This includes Barratt Homes’ phase 3 of The Maples on Luke’s Lane and LDA Homes’ £100m Kelly’s Wharf, a landmark riverside residential destination in Hebburn Village.

L-R - Neil Milburn Land Director at Barratt Developments North East, Cllr John McCabe, Mark Russell from Ladal, Cllr Tracey Dixon, Cllr Paul Dean and Barry Holmes from Ladal

The donation is being made following the Summer #LoveSouthTyneside Awards, which encouraged businesses located or working in the Borough to increase their corporate social responsibility activity.

The people-led #LoveSouthTyneside campaign was launched over five years ago to highlight the sterling work already carried out by volunteers, raise awareness of volunteering opportunities and community events, and stimulate social action.

Now it is being expanded to encourage the business community to play its part in supporting the Borough and to make it an even better place in which to live and work.

Neil Milburn, Land Director at Barratt Developments North East, said: “We’re so pleased to further develop the community within Hebburn as part of the next phase of The Maples site.

In collaborating with LDA Homes, we are able to join forces and absorb private sector costs while supporting the incredible #LoveSouthTyneside campaign that will ensure that children in need within the area can enjoy festive celebrations this Christmas.”

Leader of the Council, Cllr Tracey Dixon, added: “I am delighted that these two businesses are supporting our wonderful #LoveSouthTyneside campaign.

"By getting the business community on board along with our fantastic network of volunteers we will be able to achieve so much more to make our Borough an even more amazing place to live and work.”

Councillor Paul Dean, Lead Member for the Voluntary Sector, Partnerships, and Equalities, said: “This generous donation is very welcome and will make a real difference to some of our children in need.

“I would like to place on record my thanks to Barratt and LDA and would encourage more businesses in our Borough to show their love for South Tyneside and consider what more they can do for the communities in which they are based.”

LDA Homes, said: “We are delighted to construct this donation with Barratt Homes NE and to help further support #LoveSouthTyneside and its associated charitable and voluntary sectors, as we move forward with Kelly’s Wharf, our £100m landmark riverside residential destination at Hebburn Village.

To find out more about the #LoveSouthTyneside campaign, visit www.lovesouthtyneside.co.uk

For more information about Barratt Homes’ The Maples development, please visit https://www.barratthomes.co.uk/new-homes/dev001700-the-maples/