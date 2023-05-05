Aaron Giles, 29, and Kevin Chapman, 40, were convicted in March of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

The court heard how a third man, who remains unidentified, had fired a shotgun at the front door of an address on Brownlow Road on September 21 last year.

No one was injured during the incident but an investigation was launched by Northumbria Police, during which, officers built a case using CCTV footage and telecoms activity to reveal the roles of Giles and Chapman.

Footage showed Chapman driving past the address, with Giles in the car shouting the victim's name but the gunman discharges two shots at the address but fleeing the scene.

The court heard that Aaron Giles had shouted out the victim's name before the shooting took place.

Both men appeared at Newcastle Crown Court on Friday, May 5, where they were sentenced for their involvement in the incident.

Giles, of Richardson Avenue in South Shields, was jailed for 15 years, and Chapman, of Hawthorne Avenue in South Shields, was jailed for 12 years.

The judge told them that they must serve at least two thirds of their sentences behind bars.

Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Chief Inspector Louise Jenkins, of Northumbria Police, said: “This incident was absolutely appalling, and it was sheer luck that nobody was seriously injured or killed.

"During the court proceedings we saw the brazen attitudes of these men, who refused to take any responsibility for their actions but I am pleased Giles and Chapman are now behind bars given the serious threat they pose to our communities.

Taxi driver Kevin Chapman had taken Giles and the unidentified gunman to the address on Brownlow Road in South Shields.

“While incidents of this nature are rare in our region, we take them incredibly seriously, as demonstrated by our swift and comprehensive investigation, which was launched in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.

“That investigation resulted in the conviction and subsequent sentencing of two dangerous men – a result which has only been made possible thanks to the outstanding work of officers and staff from across the Force, working with colleagues within the CPS.

“This type of offending is not acceptable and we’d ask our communities to continue working with us, sharing what they know and reporting suspicious behaviour so we can disrupt organised crime as part of our ongoing Operation Sentinel.”

