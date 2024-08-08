Two more men arrested and charged after violent disorder in Sunderland on Friday
On Wednesday, August 7, Northumbria Police simultaneously executed warrants at addresses in Washington and arrested two men on suspicion of violent disorder. Riley Adey, 19, of Heworth Crescent, and Reece Greenwood, 31, of The Gardens, have been charged with violent disorder and will appear before magistrates in South Tyneside for their first hearing today. It takes the total arrested to 18 and forms part of the Force’s no-nonsense approach in the aftermath of the scenes that unfolded following a protest in the centre of Sunderland. Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Barr, of Northumbria Police’s Major Investigation Team (MIT), said: “We will not let up in tracking down those responsible for the unrest last weekend.”
“Our officers are relentlessly trawling through items of intelligence to locate the offending individuals – and I must praise their continued efforts and commitment.”
Det Ch Insp Barr added: “I also want to thank members of the community for coming forward with information that has proved crucial in our investigations.
“It has been truly amazing to see the huge amount of support for the Force in the past week. “It just goes to show that the thugs who were involved in the violent displays do not represent the communities we serve.” The force have said anyone who has any information to assist in identifying those responsible should send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media or use the live chat function on the Force’s website.
Alternatively, for those unable to contact police online, call 101.
Members of the public can also provide information and submit materials in connection with the investigation by visiting Northumbria Police’s dedicated Major Incident Public Portal online.