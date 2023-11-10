Two South Shields pub workers will swap the bar for the skies as they take on sky dive for Alzheimer's Society.
The pair hope to raise as much money as possible for Alzheimer's Society.
Shift supervisor Ria Smith and barman David Hoy who work at The County in South Shields are fundraising for Alzheimer's Society as they prepare for their upcoming skydive.
The colleagues both wanted to take on a challenge to support Alzheimer's Society as they have both seen family members effected by the condition and decide to a skydive would be a great way to raise funds.
David is taking on the challenge for his grandfather who suffers from vascular dementia and lives in a centre.
He said: "A skydive has always been on my bucket list and when I heard he was getting help from the charity I thought I would do it in honour of the charity.
Ria's family has a history of the condition and is taking part in the challenge in memory of her auntie who passed away in February 2020.
She said: "I'm doing this for her, it's a great cause and I couldn't think of anything better to do.
"The customers in here are great. They love a good charity event and have got on board with us taking part in this."
A number of fundraisers will be taking place in the lead up to skydive including raffles, football cards, live bands and more.
David and Ria are feeling excited and nervous for the sky dive but are happy that any money they do raise will be of help to the charity and the people they support. They are hoping they can raise £1,000 each.
The pair will take on the sky dive at Shotton Airfield, County Durham on May, 25, 2024 which marks Skydive day as part of Alzheimer's Society's One Giant Leap for Dementia Action Week. To donate to the cause visit https://www.justgiving.com/team/thecounty