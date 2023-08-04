Singer Hannah Binns was performing along the Quayside when the singer-songwriter walked by and asked if they wanted to open his Sage Gateshead concert that night.

He was impressed by Hannah and performance that he offered her the opportunity of a life time to perform in front of thousands of people. She rang her guitarist Charlie Mole, 16 to get him to come along and perform alongside her.

Hours later Hannah and Charlie, from Hebburn who have been performing together as HARLIE since last year were on stage in front of thousands of people at the sell out crowd to open up Jack’s show.

HARLIE

Hannah who is 16 is a fan of Jack’s and his song ‘Catapult’ is one of her favourite songs.

She said: “It was all such a mad rush however I think that was a blessing in disguise as it left me no time to become overwhelmed with nerves.

“Jack himself and his team were all super supportive and helped prepare us, they were amazing.

Performing on stage

“The whole experience in itself was absolutely unbelievable as me and Charlie both agreed that when we were performing on stage we felt completely at ease, almost as if we were supposed to be there and that the reaction from the crowd really gave us some reassurance. I do feel like this will open doors for us.”

Following the show crowds asked Hannah and Charlie for their autographs.