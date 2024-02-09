Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service marks milestone with 200 apprentices

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This announcement has been unveiled as the country celebrates National Apprenticeship Week, a campaign aimed at raising awareness of the many benefits apprenticeships can offer businesses, organisations and workforces up and down the country and, in this case, across Tyne and Wear.

The Fire Service’s apprenticeship programmes are open to people across all four areas of the Service, including operational firefighters, fire control, community safety and corporate teams.

The apprenticeship scheme forms part of the employee development programme. During the course, staff members are taught practical and theoretical elements of their role.

Lynsey McVay, Assistant Chief Fire Officer at Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Our apprenticeship programme plays an essential role in preparing our new recruits and employees for life within the Service.

“The courses are an important way for people to learn on the job training and be able to put their new found skills immediately in to practice to the benefit of the local community.

“We hope that National Apprenticeship Week will be a window of opportunity to show the kind of openings and career avenues that are available with us."

One person to benefit from completing the two-year apprenticeship course is Firefighter Brad Clough from Red Watch at Newcastle Central Community Fire Station.

Firefighter Brad Clough from Newcastle Central Community FireStation

The former motor mechanic joined the Service as a recruit in April 2021 and hasn’t looked back since.

Brad, 37, left school at 16 but always had a desire to join the Fire Service. After persevering for a few years, he managed to land his dream job.

Talking about how the apprenticeship course helped him adapt to life on the station, Brad said: “The training gave me an important broader understanding of the technical and operational aspects of the job.

“It gave me the opportunity to learn some of the various procedures within my role, including fire safety, fire behaviour and how to do safety checks in people’s homes.”