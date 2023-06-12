News you can trust since 1849
Tyne and Wear man wins nearly £120,000 after playing the EuroMillions lottery

A North East man is celebrating after he wins big on the EuroMillions lottery.

By Ryan Smith
Published 12th Jun 2023, 17:37 BST- 1 min read

The man, known only as Mr L from Tyne and Wear, has won £119,826.50 on The National Lottery after he matched the five main numbers and one Lucky Star number in the EuroMillions draw on Friday, June 2.

According to The National Lottery, the man is now planning to treat his family following his big win.

A Tyne and Wear man is celebrating a big EuroMillions win. Photo: Ascannio - stock.adobe.com.
Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, has congratulated Mr L for his EuroMillions win and has wished him well.

He said, “What incredible news for Mr. L for winning this fantastic prize.

“I hope he enjoys treating his family with his winnings.”

Mr L has become of one of over eight million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games.

Winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like Mr L, release some details through partial publicity.

In April, another Tyne and Wear man, known as Mr J, became an overnight millionaire after winning £1,000,000 on the EuroMillions.

