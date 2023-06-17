News you can trust since 1849
Tyne and Wear’s next fire chief receives King’s Fire Service Medal

The next Chief Fire Officer of Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) has received a King’s Fire Service Medal.

By Ryan Smith
Published 17th Jun 2023, 11:56 BST- 2 min read

Peter Heath has been named in the King’s Birthday Honours list, which recognises those who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to public service.

Peter, who currently holds the position of Chief Fire Officer Designate, first joined the fire service in 1992 and has served communities in Scotlands and the North East of England for 31 years.

He will take on the role of Chief Fire Officer in October when the current role holder, Chris Lowther, retires.

Peter Heath has been awarded the King's Fire Service Medal.
Peter Heath has been awarded the King’s Fire Service Medal.
Speaking about being awarded the King’s Fire Service Medal, he said: “I feel very humbled and honoured to have been awarded the Kings Fire Service Medal (KFSM).

“The support of my family has enabled me to commit myself over the last 30 plus years to doing my best and for them as much as myself I feel very grateful for the recognition.”

Chris Lowther has paid tribute to his successor and congratulated him on receiving the prestigious award.

He commented: “Peter is an extremely deserving recipient of the King’s Fire Service Medal (KFSM).

“In my time in the Service I can’t remember working with a more exceptional fire officer and I want to offer my congratulations, and thanks, on behalf of everyone at TWFRS.”

Peter began his career as a firefighter with the Lothian and Borders Fire Brigade in Scotland in 1992, serving at several fire stations aross Edinburgh and the Scottish Borders.

In 2020, he joined TWFRS as Deputy Chief Fire Officer before being named as Chris Lowther’s successor in May.

Peter currently continues to serve as Deputy Chief Fire Officer, while also holding the position of Chief Fire Officer Designate.

