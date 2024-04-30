Tyne Tunnel journeys to cost more as tolls are set to rise from May 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The cost of travelling through the Tyne Tunnel is set to rise from tomorrow (Wednesday, May 1) - a year on from the previous price increase.

In January, the North East Joint Transport Committee (JTC) confirmed that the cost of travelling through the Tyne Tunnels would be increasing.

It means that for cars/vans (Class 2 vehicles), the price will be increasing from £2.20 to £2.40 and for HGVs (Class 3 vehicles, the cost is rising from £4.40 to £4.80.

Pre-paid TT2 account holders will continue to receive a 10% discount on their journeys through the tunnel, with the new toll for account holders set to rise to £2.16 (Class 2) and £4.32 (Class 3).

TT2, the company that manages the Tyne Tunnels, has stated that the toll increases are “necessary” to ensure the upkeep of the transport network.

A spokesperson for TT2 said: “The Tyne Tunnels are an integral piece of the North East’s road network and are privately operated and maintained roads.

“The operation and construction costs of the tunnels are solely funded by tolls, not council tax, and the toll change, applied under the terms of the River Tyne (Tunnels) Order, is necessary to cover the running and maintenance costs of the tunnels and repay the costs of the construction of the second Tyne Tunnel, in-line with inflation.”

A report published by the North East JTC in October 2023 highlighted the Tyne Tunnel tolls could be raised in an effort to help the transport system “break even”.

It stated: “In order to set a break-even budget on the Tyne Tunnels, an increase will be required to the tolls for Class 2 and Class 3 vehicles in 2024/25, which will become applicable from May 2024.

“Unless the actual tolls keep pace with this increase, the Tyne Tunnels account will not be balanced, and income generated will fall short of the expenditure incurred in servicing the debt charges and meeting the contractual obligations to TT2.”