Unlocking the Future: North East Life Sciences Conference 2024 - book now!

Its nearly time for the North East Life Sciences Conference, scheduled for March 21st at the The Catalyst, Newcastle upon Tyne

Join us for a day of exploration into the future of Life Sciences in the North East and Beyond. Our agenda is filled with captivating sessions led by industry experts and thought leaders.

Building upon the success of our 2022 conference, this year's event promises to be even more transformative. Hosted at The Catalyst, Newcastle Upon Tyne, on March 21, the conference will feature a series of live panel discussions addressing crucial topics in the life sciences industry.

Bringing together a consortium of key decision-makers, visionary life sciences business leaders, influential media personalities, and thought-provoking influencers, the North East Life Sciences Conference 2024 is set to be a pivotal event for those seeking to shape the future of the region's life sciences community.

North East Life Sciences Conference

The conference agenda is thoughtfully curated, covering a spectrum of themes essential for the growth and advancement of the North East's life sciences landscape and beyond. Delegates can expect captivating sessions led by industry experts and thought leaders, focusing on:

The Economic Future of Life Sciences in the North East and Beyond

Skills for the Future

Digital Health and Health Technology

Adopting New Technologies

Sustainability

This conference is a unique opportunity to gain invaluable insights, connect with industry professionals, and stay at the forefront of the dynamic life sciences sector.

To book your place, please visit the website today www.northeastlifesciences.co.uk