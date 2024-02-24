News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
A veteran's breakfast club has been offically launched in Hebburn.A veteran's breakfast club has been offically launched in Hebburn.
A veteran's breakfast club has been offically launched in Hebburn.

Veterans breakfast club officially launches in Hebburn

The new initiative has been set up by former serviceman Peter Watt.

By Holly Allton
Published 24th Feb 2024, 16:17 GMT

A brand-new veterans breakfast club has been launched in Hebburn by former serviceman Peter Watt. 

The nationwide initiative sees former service men and women meet up to connect with fellow veterans to share their experiences and support one another.

The breakfast club officially launched on Saturday, February 24 and saw 63 people attend at The Longship in Hebburn. 

Get the latest news, straight to your inbox, with a NewcastleWorld newsletter.

Peter expressed his thanks to all that attended the event, including South Tyneside Mayor John McCabe, Armed Forces Champion Paul Dean and actor Steffan Peddie. 

Peter also gave thanks to Friends of Hebburn Cemetery who kindly donated £200 towards breakfasts for the veteran. 

The breakfast club hopes to run twice a month. 

Here are images from the launch event.

The offical launch was attended by important guests such as South Tyneside Mayor John McCabe.

1. Guests

The offical launch was attended by important guests such as South Tyneside Mayor John McCabe.

Photo Sales
63 people attended the launch.

2. Veterans

63 people attended the launch.

Photo Sales
Former service men and women meet up to connect with fellow veterans.

3. Community

Former service men and women meet up to connect with fellow veterans.

Photo Sales
The veteran's club was held at The Longship in Hebburn.

4. Hebburn

The veteran's club was held at The Longship in Hebburn.

Photo Sales
Related topics:VeteransBreakfast clubHebburn