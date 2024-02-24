Veterans breakfast club officially launches in Hebburn

A brand-new veterans breakfast club has been launched in Hebburn by former serviceman Peter Watt.

The nationwide initiative sees former service men and women meet up to connect with fellow veterans to share their experiences and support one another.

The breakfast club officially launched on Saturday, February 24 and saw 63 people attend at The Longship in Hebburn.

Peter expressed his thanks to all that attended the event, including South Tyneside Mayor John McCabe, Armed Forces Champion Paul Dean and actor Steffan Peddie.

Peter also gave thanks to Friends of Hebburn Cemetery who kindly donated £200 towards breakfasts for the veteran.

The breakfast club hopes to run twice a month.

Here are images from the launch event.

1 . Guests The offical launch was attended by important guests such as South Tyneside Mayor John McCabe. Photo Sales

3 . Community Former service men and women meet up to connect with fellow veterans. Photo Sales