Video footage shows the height of flames as firefighters tackled blaze in Jarrow

The dramatic footage shows the Jarrow night sky glowing red as fire crews worked during the early hours of Sunday, July 2, to put out the large blaze.

Fire crews were called to the Bede Industrial Estate at around 12.30am following reports from the public that a building was on fire.

Video footage from the scene captured the height of the flames.

At the height of the fire, 52 firefighters from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) were battling to get the blaze under control.

TWFRS has confirmed that the fire covered an area bigger than 10,000 square metres, with the Service dispatching 10 appliances, two aerial ladder platforms and a drone unit to the scene.

Crews worked through the early hours to bring the fire under control, with two appliances remaining on the scene on dampen down any hot spots or embers.

Residents in the local area have been warned to keep their doors and windows shut, with the immediate area around the scene of the fire to remain cordoned off.

Fire crews battled the fire during the early hours of Sunday, July 2. Photo: TWFRS.

TWFRS has confirmed that it is now working with Northumbria Police to establish the circumstances surrounding the cause of the fire.