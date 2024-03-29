Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A vintage sign belonging to Minchella & Co has been used at South Shields Museum & Art Gallery latest exhibition - SCRAN! A history of Food & Drink in South Tyneside.

The vintage sign from the gable end of a building, on Stanhope Road in the Tyne Dock area was removed to be used for the exhibition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In this exhibition, visitors can discover South Tyneside’s evolving food and drink story, from Roman times up to the present day, and learn of the origins of some of the borough’s most iconic eateries, including Colmans fish and chips, Dicksons pork butchers and Minchella & Co’s ice cream.

Signage on street corner

There is still time to view the signage on display until January 2025.

Established in 1942, Minchella's Ice Cream has been a cherished fixture in South Shields, delighting generations with its ice cream creations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Renowned for its commitment to quality ingredients and time-honoured recipes, Minchella's has become synonymous with quality ice-cream in the North East.

SCRAN! which brings together many beloved South Tyneside eateries and offer visitors an immersive experience that tantalizes the taste buds and celebrates the cultural heritage of the community. The Museum’s removal of the sign, was an opportunity for Minchella & Co. to commission a brand new sign to go up in its place.

Alongside the showcasing of the iconic Minchella sign, the museum has also collaborated with the North East’s favourite ice-creamery, to offer visitors the chance to create their own flavour of ice cream. With hundreds of entries so far, the winner is expected to be revealed in June 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Shields Museum & Art Gallery has been a cornerstone of the community since 1876. It is dedicated to preserving and showcasing the rich history and cultural heritage of South Shields. From fascinating exhibitions, to engaging educational programmes, the museum offers visitors a glimpse into the past, whilst celebrating the creativity and diversity of the region.