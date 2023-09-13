Watch more videos on Shots!

This month the Young Parents Pathway in South Shields celebrated 20 years of providing housing and support for young families across the region.

The service provided by Places for People, the UK’s leading social enterprise, supports young single parents, families and expectant mothers aged 16-25, from a range of backgrounds with the aim of providing a safe and secure environment for them to live and learn the key skills to live independently.

Since the service began in August 2003 it has offered nearly 400 tenancies to young parents in South Tyneside, worked with over 1,000 people and dedicated 175,200 hours of support and guidance to some of the most vulnerable families.

Customer Jess who has used the service Credit: Young Parents Pathway

The service is the only one of its kind in South Tyneside and is always in high demand with the average occupancy level at 99.9% since April 2020.

Katie Procter, Head of Supported Housing at Places for People said: “Over the last 20 years, the staff at the Young Parents Pathway have provided a person-centred approach to support young families in need of their service, including some that are at risk of homelessness.

"Their successful partnerships and working relationships with local charities and businesses have allowed us to also provide users of the service with access to further support including fresh food donations, essential baby items, clothing and employment and training guidance, allowing them to move on to live independently.”

This service is one of 30 nationwide services from Places for People that looks to support people including those who are at risk of homelessness. Recent research by Homewards suggests that 300,000 people are currently homeless, half of which are children.

Katie added: “Everyone has the right to a home that is safe and secure. At Places for People, we are committed to finding innovative solutions that improve the health, well-being and long-term prospects of homeless people and those at risk of homelessness.

To celebrate the 20 year anniversary the scheme hosted a family fun day for the local community

A customer, Jess, said: “I enjoyed the party as I got to meet new people from the past and present.

"I have learned how to live independently and gain lots of new skills which I would have struggled with without the help and support from staff. I have made lots of new friends from my time here.”