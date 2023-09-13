Watch more videos on Shots!

Historic England has announced brand new funding for 11 youth-led projects across northern England.

The ‘History in the Making’ programme will empower young people in the north of England to explore and celebrate their local histories through finding new and different ways to mark and commemorate them.

Following an open call out in May, Historic England received more than 40 applications for the scheme and was guided in the decision-making process by Historic England’s new Young Advisors. Eleven grants of up to £15,000, a total of £151,000 in funding, will fund projects over the next 18 months.

A group that will be involved in this project. They are standing outside the Westoe Crown Hub Building that is sited on the old colliery. Credit: Autism Able

These projects will provide new opportunities for young people to discover, engage and connect with local stories and ensure the history that matters to them is not forgotten.

The aim of the programme is to improve young people’s wellbeing, from increasing connection to and pride in their local place, to gaining skills and social confidence.

Historic England’s Young Advisors are a group of 10 young people (18-25) from across England. They are from a diverse range of backgrounds but are united in their passion to widen access to history and heritage.

Their role is to advise Historic England on its young peoples’ engagement. They were part of the youth panel that decided which History in the Making projects to fund and will be informing the next phase of the project.

Sadia, a Historic England Young Advisor, said: “As a young person, we hear about how important it is to have youth voice and youth inclusion, but often there is a lot of dictation and leadership from those who aren't young people. It can be hard to truly find an initiative that is for young people, with young people at the forefront.

“In every History in the Making project selected, the quality of not only engaging with young people, but allowing young people to take decisions and creative control has been incredible. It's been a wonderful lifeline of hope to see.”

Ellen Harrison, Head of Creative Programmes and Campaigns at Historic England, said: “These History in the Making grants really show the breadth of what heritage can mean to different communities and the range of creative ways we can form connections to our local heritage through place marking.

"These projects will improve young people’s wellbeing by encouraging a sense of pride in their local place and enabling them to gain new skills and confidence.

Six projects are being funded in the North East by Historic England’s History in the Making grants including one in South Tyneside:

Westoe Colliery, South Shields - AutismAble

The specialist neurodiverse education and wellbeing centre of the community group AutismAble stands on the original site of Westoe Colliery, St Hilda’s Colliery and the Harton Electric Railway.

For this project neurodivergent young people will investigate the rich history of mining in Westoe and discover more about the historic colliery buildings that are still being used for alternative purposes in the local community.