Watch as Mountain Rescue Search Dogs England undertake underwater escape training in South Shields
Members of Mountain Rescue Search Dogs England have paid a visit to South Shields Marine School, on Grosvenor Road, to use the maritime offshore safety training facilities.
The crew, who are on call 24/7 for 365 days a year, undertook bespoke helicopter underwater escape training with three of their mountain rescue volunteers.
Lee Stead, a maritime and offshore safety trainer, and his team put the volunteers through their paces in the pool by simulating being trapped in a sinking helicopter.
He commented: “We were contacted by the Mountain Rescue Dog Handlers team, who asked if we could provide some training for them, as they are frequently required to travel to emergency rescue situations via helicopter.
“They felt it would enhance their chances of survival if the worst was to happen and we wanted to help straightaway.”
The HUET courses at South Shields Marine School are designed to train and educate personnel who frequently travel in helicopters over water, giving them the knowledge and skills to escape in a variety of emergency situations.
Andy Colau, along with his Mountain Rescue Search England colleagues Johnnie Roe and Adam Collinge attended the training with their rescue dogs Kez, a Border Collie, and Sporm, a Springer Spaniel.
When speaking about the training, Andy commented: “Safety is paramount during Search Dog incidents, and training helps mitigate possible mishaps that might occur during any rescue incident.
“Since Mountain Rescue Search Dogs and Handlers are sometimes deployed by Coastguard helicopters practical training is one way to ensure better preparedness in the event of a crash onto water.
“We’re incredibly grateful to South Shields Marine School and their Maritime Offshore Safety Training centre.”
