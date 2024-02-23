News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING

Watch as we asked South Tyneside residents how local bin strikes have impacted them

From rats in gardens to supporting the workers, we heard from you.
Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 13:23 GMT
Updated 23rd Feb 2024, 13:49 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

One of the key talking points in South Tyneside over the previous couple of months has been bin strikes.

Long-running strikes by refuse workers in South Tyneside have been centred around bullying and mismanagement allegations and we took to the streets of South Shields to see what people had to say on the strikes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Get the latest news, straight to your inbox, with a Shields Gazette newsletter

South Tyneside CouncilGMB and Unite have all stated this week that they are "committed to working together" to bring an end to industrial action which has impacted bin collections in the borough.

A joint statement from all three parties has revealed that engagement between the workforce and South Tyneside Council's leadership has been well received over the last few weeks.

Related topics:ResidentsSouth TynesideStrikesPeopleSouth Shields