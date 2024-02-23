Watch as we asked South Tyneside residents how local bin strikes have impacted them
One of the key talking points in South Tyneside over the previous couple of months has been bin strikes.
Long-running strikes by refuse workers in South Tyneside have been centred around bullying and mismanagement allegations and we took to the streets of South Shields to see what people had to say on the strikes.
South Tyneside Council, GMB and Unite have all stated this week that they are "committed to working together" to bring an end to industrial action which has impacted bin collections in the borough.
A joint statement from all three parties has revealed that engagement between the workforce and South Tyneside Council's leadership has been well received over the last few weeks.