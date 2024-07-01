Watch: Charity founder's election week plea on suicide prevention
“Why are we not seeing real, recognised local funding?”
With the UK General Election looming this week, a charity founder has spoken out about the need for more commitment to suicide prevention by whoever is in government.
Matthew Smith, co-founder of suicide prevention and mental health charity If U Care Share, speaks to Mark Carruthers about his hopes for “a real buy in” to the issue, no matter which party comes to power.
