Watch the emergency response after a car crashes into a shop on a South Shields road
A video shows the response from the emergency services after a car crashes into a shop on a South Tyneside street.
It is understood that the car crashed into R Stanley Windows & Doors, on Dean Road, on Sunday evening (April 30).
A video from the scene shows officers from Northumbria Police and firefighters from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) responding to the incident.
It appears that the road was cordoned off by the police while firefighters worked to assess the structural integrity of the building.
At the time of writing, the circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown and it isn’t clear if anyone was injured as a result of the crash.
The Shields Gazette has reached out to both Northumbria Police and TWFRS for a comment.
More to follow.
Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.