Watch the emergency response after a car crashes into a shop on a South Shields road

A video shows the response from the emergency services after a car crashes into a shop on a South Tyneside street.

By Ryan Smith
Published 1st May 2023, 16:48 BST- 1 min read

It is understood that the car crashed into R Stanley Windows & Doors, on Dean Road, on Sunday evening (April 30).

A video from the scene shows officers from Northumbria Police and firefighters from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) responding to the incident.

A video from the scene on Dean Road so the 999 response to the incident. Photo: Elaine Buchanan. A video from the scene on Dean Road so the 999 response to the incident. Photo: Elaine Buchanan.
A video from the scene on Dean Road so the 999 response to the incident. Photo: Elaine Buchanan.

It appears that the road was cordoned off by the police while firefighters worked to assess the structural integrity of the building.

Most Popular

At the time of writing, the circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown and it isn’t clear if anyone was injured as a result of the crash.

The Shields Gazette has reached out to both Northumbria Police and TWFRS for a comment.

More to follow.

