'Wave of Light' event returns to Souter Lighthouse this weekend to mark Baby Loss Awareness Week
People in South Tyneside will remembers the lives of babies and raise awareness of the heartbreaking issue of baby loss as annual event returns to the borough.
The Wave of Light at Souter Lighthouse, Whitburn is an annual event which sees bereaved families come together on October, 15 to light a candle and remember babies and children who have passed away.
The event is organised by charity 4Louis who help support families through miscarriage, stillbirth and child loss after founder Kirsty McGurrell lost her son Louis in 2009.
Guests will be welcomed to the event be 4Louis CEO Bob followed by a lighthouse switch on and minute's silence.
Throughout the rest of the evening there will be Alan Jamieson playing bagpipes followed by some red flares at sea by the RNLI and North East Rock Choir performing songs and poems.
Candles and remembrance cards are provided free of charge at the event.
To take part in the ‘Wave of Light’, from home you can simply light a candle at 7pm local time on the Sunday, October 15 which marks the last day of Baby Loss Awareness Week and leave it burning for an hour.
You can also take part in a virtual wave of light if you're unable to attend the event in person via 4Louis social media pages by emailing a video of your lit candle over to [email protected] prior to the event on Sunday.
The event at Souter Lighthouse on Sunday welcomes guests from 5.30pm and Bob will deliver his thank you and goodbye speech at 7.50pm.