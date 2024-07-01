‘We are thrilled’ - South Shields primary school rated ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A “thriving” South Shields primary school has been branded ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted.

St Bede’s Catholic Primary School, on Claypath Lane, in South Shields, has received the top Ofsted rating following a visit by inspectors.

The school, which is part of the Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust, was described as “thriving” as well as a place where pupils “flourish” and feel both safe and proud to be part of the school community.

Inspectors noticed that pupils’ behaviour is “impeccable”, with older children taking on the role of play leaders and organising games for other pupils during lunch breaks.

Older pupils were also praised for their work as peer mentors who help support other pupils’ mental health and wellbeing.

Lisa Ponter, a lead inspector for Ofsted, said: “St Bede’s is a thriving school community where pupils flourish and feel safe. The Catholic values are evident in all aspects of school life.

“The school recognises each pupil as a unique individual. Staff have high expectations for all pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).

“The highly ambitious curriculum prepares pupils well for the next stage of their education. Pupils demonstrate excellent attitudes to learning.

“They love being part of the St Bede’s family.”

During the visit to the school, inspectors took a deep dive into subjects such as early reading, maths, history and music.

Inspectors noted that pupils with SEND study the same curriculum as other pupils and achieve “equally well” due to the “precise support” that they receive from staff.

Praise was heaped on the school’s “ambitious curriculum” with particular note to the number of pupils reaching the expected standard of phonics at the end of Year 1 in 2023.

Inspectors have stated that this was significantly above the national average as staff “effectively support” any pupils who fall behind to ensure they catch up quickly.

Ms Ponter’s report adds: “The school’s support for pupils’ wider development is exemplary and is threaded through the curriculum.

“Pupils learn to take good care of themselves physically and mentally. They gain first-hand experiences that bring the curriculum to life.

“For example, pupils sing in a cathedral and discuss democracy with the mayor at the local town hall.

“The curriculum prepares pupils for their life beyond school. Staff raise pupils’ aspirations through visits from a range of professionals. As a result, pupils are ambitious for their future lives.

“The school provides a vast array of sporting opportunities for all pupils, including those with SEND.

“For example, pupils with SEND take part in the Panathlon Challenge with pupils from other schools and compete in boccia competitions.

“Staff develop strong links with local sports clubs and forensically track participation in sport to ensure that no pupil misses out.”

Teachers at St Bede’s were praised for their “very strong” subject knowledge and high morale, something which was put down to regular training and development events held by the Trust.

Carol Devine, headteacher at St Bede’s, has paid tribute to the hard work and dedication from the school’s entire community to help them achieve the ‘Outstanding’ rating.

She commented: “We are thrilled and incredibly proud to have received an ‘Outstanding’ rating from Ofsted.

“This achievement is a testament to the hard work, dedication and passion of our entire school community - our governors, staff, children and parents.

“It reflects our unwavering commitment to providing the highest quality of education and creating a nurturing environment where every child can thrive.

“We will continue to strive for excellence in all that we do and ensure that our pupils receive the best possible start in life.”