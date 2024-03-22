We asked residents their favourite places to eat and drink across South Shields
From coastline bar options to the huge range of restaurants along Ocean Road, there is a fair amout to enjoy in South Shields without needing to travel to Newcastle or Sunderland.
With that in mind, we took to the streets of South Shields and asked members of the public their favourite places to eat and drink across the town.
"Frydays is the best fish and chips [in town] said Lynda. "I've been going for years and I've never had a bad meal. It's always really nice."
However, the town centre isn't for everyone with another resident we spoke to, Bridget, saying: "If my daughters come down we'll go for a coffe.
"It's still a nice place but I think it needs a bit of building up. There's a lot of things lacking which used to be here, but I love the market on a Friday."
Another resident, Paul said: "I'll go down to The Sundial if I'm after a pint but Shields isn't the place for me at the minute. I like to go down to Newcastle."