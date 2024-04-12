We asked the people of South Tyneside for their favourite North East day trip

We have some amazing towns and cities on our doorstep and this is the best time of year to explore the region.
Warmer weather is on the way, days are longer andkids are counting down the weeks until the long summer break.

There is no better time to explore the North East, and this week we took to the streets of South Shields asking the public their favourite day trips and places to go across the region.

Speaking about Durham, Carol Hutton said: “I just think it’s a beautiful city.”

“Alnwick or Durham” added Peter Whale. “We go to York three or four times a year. We try and keep it as local as possible really.”

And staying in South Tyneside, Haleena said “I would have to say Mill Dam. I like to go for my long walks along Mill Dam then the Quarry and then along the coast. I love the coast so that’ll be me this summer!”

