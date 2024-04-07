Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Children are set to return to school following the Easter holiday of the year on Monday and around six full weeks of teaching will be followed by the final half term of the 2023-24 academic year.

This is set to begin on Monday, April 15 and come to an end on Friday, May 24 for half term with children returning on Monday, June 3 as the final weeks of teaching before summer get underway.

Another six full weeks of teaching is set to be followed by the long awaited summer break which is due to get underway on Friday, July 19. The 2024-25 academic year will get underway on Monday, September 2.