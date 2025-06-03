We held a retro dance class to raise money for South Tyneside’s NHS Trust

Toe-tapping and fashion curdling South Tyneside fitness fanatics have taken a step back in time to raise cash for a new regional eye hospital.

Participants took part in a 1980s themed charity step aerobics class at the Gym Group in South Shields to clinch £120 in donations – cash which will be added to a £2,000 target pot being raised for STS Charity, the official charity of South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust.

Its Vision Appeal aims to raise £1m to provide equipment at the under construction £48m medical facility, due to open next year in Sunderland.

Gym Group general manager Simone Liscombe said the aerobics event was the brainchild of member Lorraine Ishida.

Gym Group staff and members at their 80s-themed charity aerobics fundraiser. | Other 3rd Party

Simone said: “We had a great turn out. Everyone who joined in dressed up in fluorescent '80s gear and had a real laugh doing it.

“Lorraine is an example of someone who is the heart and soul of the gym.

“It's people like her who encourage other members to feel comfortable and try new things and I can't thank her enough for spearheading this particular event."

The Gym Group next hopes to raise money for STS Charity through a dance class at 9.30am on Sunday, June 8, being led by India Adams.

It is open to members and non-members, with those taking part asked to donate £5, and tickets for a raffle will also be on sale.

Those wishing to take part in the dance class can book via the Gym Group’s app or turn up 15 minutes early on the day.

Simone can be contacted at [email protected] and on 07900 741518.

