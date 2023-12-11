Weather: Met Office forecast suggests chances of a white Christmas in 2023

The forecast comes as part of the weather service's long term forecast for late December.

Snow and ice blanket Marine park, South Shields

The Met Office has updated its long term forecast for the Christmas period, and it could be good news for anyone hoping for a white Christmas.

The weather service produced its first forecast for the festive season at the end of November, one month before Christmas, but as the bog day closes in more detailed predictions are being put in place.

Considering the time of year, the last week has seen South Tyneside retain more mild temperatures than expected for the time of year after a small handful of snow days across the region.

Forecasts for the upcoming weeks suggest more snow could be on the way, sandwiched in between further mild conditions.

The Met Office's long term forecast for the time between Christmas Eve and Monday, January 8 2024 currently suggest conditions are: "More likely to be unsettled compared to the preceding settled spell with bands of rain crossing the UK with brighter conditions and showers in between.