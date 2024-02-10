Weather: Rain warning issued by Met Office for South Shields, Jarrow and more
This week has already seen snow warnings across parts of the North East as well as a very wet end to the working week on Friday, but the Met Office is expecting further bad weather across the weekend.
The weather service has issued a yellow weather warning for rain across much of the east coast of the UK, including South Tyneside.
Starting in the North East and working its way down to Essex, the warning is in place between 7pm on Saturday, February 10 and 12 noon on Sunday, February 11.
The Met Office is warning local residents of spray on roads which may lead to less safe driving conditions while journey times on public transport may also be impacted.
The forecast for South Tyneside across the weekend is seeing highs of 8°C across Saturday and Sunday with temperatures only falling to 6°C overnight, although this is due to the heavy rain forecast.