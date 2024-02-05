Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After January saw weather warnings for rain and wind throughout the first weeks of the month, the bad weather is expected to continue into February.

Just before 10am on Monday, February 5 the Met Office issued a yellow warning of snow covering much of the UK, including a large part of the North East.

In place between 3am on Thursday, February 8 and 3am on Friday, February 9, the weather warning covers the midlands, northern Wales as well as the majority of Northern England.

The weather service is warning of a chance of travel delays across the country with some stranded vehicles and passengers alongside delayed or cancelled public transport services.

There is also a chance of rural communities being cut off according to the warning while there is also a "small chance" of power cuts in impacted areas.

Not all the North East is covered by the warning, with coastal areas being excluded from the main impact of snowfall, although the far western areas of South Tyneside are still impacted, as is Newcastle, much of County Durham and western Northumberland.